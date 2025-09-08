Red Bull F1 star set to be 'unfairly dropped'

Red Bull F1 team look to be gearing up to drop one of their drivers from their ranks after a disappointing run of results.

Since Sergio Perez left the Milton Keynes-based F1 squad after a lacklustre 2024 campaign, Red Bull have struggled to find a suitable replacement for the Mexican star.

The role of being Max Verstappen's team-mate has proved tricky enough for many potential stars across the years, with the careers of multiple drivers taking a hit during their time as part of the Red Bull driver programme.

One such star is Yuki Tsunoda, who began the 2025 campaign happily competing at Racing Bulls, but after just two races, he was plucked from the junior squad to try his hand at being Verstappen's team-mate.

Tsunoda has only managed to score points at four grands prix since being promoted to the No.2 driver spot at Red Bull, and following a telling interview at this year's Italian GP, the 25-year-old looks to be next on the chopping block.

Red Bull interrogation hints at concerning Tsunoda future

During the race weekend at Monza, Sky F1 presenter Ted Kravitz pinned down Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies in order to question him over Tsunoda's future.

Speaking during the popular Sky F1 show, 'Ted's Notebook', Kravitz said: "I gave Laurent Mekies two opportunities to say if Yuki Tsunoda is dropped from Red Bull at the end of the year or even before then he will find a place back in his old seat at Racing Bulls.

"Did Mekies say 'yes don't worry about it. Yuki will'? No he didn't, then I said 'do you want to just clarify that?'. He said he 'couldn't confirm so there is no point in even discussing it and thinking about it. At the moment we've got plenty of time to see if Yuki will remain within the Red Bull driver pool.'

"So is Yuki Tsunoda going to be another casualty ala Albon, Gasly, Alguersuari, Scott Speed - the list goes on for thousands- of the Red Bull progamme at the end of the year.

"Is he going to drop out of the Red Bull driver programme? I think that is looking very likely which is unfair for Yuki given that Liam Lawson, who was the first casualty this year, dropped down to Racing Bulls and looks like he is going to stay there."

