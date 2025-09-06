Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

F1 returns to the iconic Autodromo Nazionale Monza for the 16th round of the championship, making it the home race for not just Ferrari but also Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli.

This weekend's event also marks the one year anniversary since the Italian youngsters debut and announcement that he would be signing with the Silver Arrows, but pressure mounts on him once again heading to Italy with a contract still yet to be confirmed for 2026.

Aside from the home hero in the form of Antonelli, the passionate tifosi will of course be urging Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to perform a Monza miracle with Ferrari following the Monegasque star's victory at the track in 2024.

Where the championship is concerned, it is still a fight between McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to the top.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Italian Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be an exciting weekend of F1 action!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Italian Grand Prix?

Channel 4 is showing highlights from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, September 6 at 6:40pm (BST), where Steve Jones will be joined by David Coulthard and Ariana Bravo to break down the weekend's first competitive session.

Highlights of the Italian GP will also be shown on Sunday, September 7 at 6:30pm, where Jones, Coulthard and Bravo will return for the main event.

If you miss any of the running from the weekend at Zandvoort, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

