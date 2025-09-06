Is Ted's Notebook on at the Italian GP?

F1 fans in the UK will be glad to know that the loveable pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz is back this weekend!

Kravitz was absent from the Dutch GP last weekend, as part of Sky Sports' rotation of their pundits throughout the mammoth 24-race calendar, with the Brit enjoying his downtime by going on a cycling tour of the North Yorkshire Moors with colleague Simon Lazenby.

However, for the first time since before the summer break, Kravitz will grace our screens throughout the Italian GP weekend at Monza.

And that means that his legendary Ted's Notebook show will be back on Sky Sports F1, with fans in the UK being treated to a double helping of the behind-the-scenes paddock show.

Kravitz already produced a great moment during practice on Friday at Monza, pointing out F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya doing the same job as him in the Italian GP paddock.

But fans will have to wait until Saturday evening for the official Ted's Notebook show.

F1 is in Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

The first notebook show of the weekend takes place on Saturday, live on Sky Sports F1, with Ted's Qualifying Notebook providing reaction to the all-important qualifying session around the Temple of Speed.

Saturday's show is currently scheduled for 5pm, but such is the chaotic nature of Ted's show, it can sometimes be pushed back at short notice.

Following Sunday's main event at Monza, Ted's Notebook returns once more, with it also currently being penned in for 5pm.

Expect in that show for Kravitz to round up the weekend's action, talking through each team's performance.

