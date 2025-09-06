FIA announce outcome of Italian GP inspection as F1 champion has samples taken

The FIA have revealed the outcome of an inspection that took place on Fernando Alonso's car at the Italian Grand Prix.

After FP2 in Monza, Alonso's Aston Martin was picked at random for FIA inspections, with a fuel sample and engine oil sample taken from the AMR25.

It had been a pretty dismal day for Aston Martin in general on Friday at Monza, with both two-time world champion Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll way down the order. However, the team headed into the weekend full of confidence, having been the third highest-scoring team across the last two race weekends.

In an official statement from the FIA, they revealed that car 14 (Alonso) had been subject to tests on his fuel and engine oil, with F1's governing body checking the density change and viscosity of the two substances, as well as making sure they were the same as the liquids that had previously been permitted.

The statement, signed by the FIA's F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer, revealed that the inspections didn't flag any problems, and that the fuel and engine oil in Alonso's car were found to be in conformity with FIA regulations.

Can Alonso return to podium?

Monza will hold some special memories for Alonso, following a historic victory for Ferrari back in 2010 at the team's home race.

Alonso also won the 2007 Italian GP with McLaren, but his last podium around the Temple of Speed came all the way back in 2013.

With Aston Martin's resurgence in the last few months, they could well be genuine contenders for a podium this year in Monza, and Alonso's good form could well prove to be the difference.

Alonso has scored 30 points in the last seven race weekends, having opened the year with eight consecutive point-less race weekends.

The Italian GP marks the 16th race weekend of the 2025 season, and 44-year-old Alonso and Aston Martin are attempting to build ahead of a championship challenge in 2026 when new regulations sweep into the sport.

