Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 18 April 2023 13:25 - Updated: 13:25

Lewis Hamilton will take on his good friend actor Idris Elba in the Dakar Rally.

The seven-time world champion and the Luther actor will face up to “a true test of extreme endurance” in Saudi Arabia as they compete against each other in a two-part TV special that will be shown on Channel 4.

Driving electric 4x4 vehicles that can go from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, the pair will race over 8500km in desert conditions.

Starting at a sea camp next to the Red Sea and finishing in Dammam, the race passes through the coast of the Arabian Gulf as well as Riyadh and Shaybah.

Hard going

Organisers have said the route is “the toughest one since the rally came to Saudi Arabia”.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Idris is a self-confessed speed freak and was determined to make this a tough race for Lewis.

“The course is one of the toughest in sport, with the rough terrain a constant hazard for drivers.

“But that didn’t put either Idris or Lewis off as they were desperate to out-do each other, and their rivalry was captured brilliantly on camera.”

Elba, a motoring enthusiast, has previously starred in Idris Elba: King of Speed on the BBC. He and Lewis have met up at various racing events over the years.

The rivalry between the long-time friends can be seen on the show Idris and Hamilton Race the Desert, over two-hour episodes, which airs later this year.

