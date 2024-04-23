F1 News Today: 'Game over' for Perez as Red Bull chief claims rivals 'pressuring' star into contract

Sergio Perez has vented his frustration after failing to complete a Red Bull one-two at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Red Bull chief claims team 'pressuring' star driver into contract

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed a rival team is pushing for a swift decision from an out-of-contract star.

Marko reveals Vettel requirements for stunning F1 comeback

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spilled the beans on a potential return for Sebastian Vettel.

Fierce Hamilton F1 rival raises timing issue for Ferrari move

Has Lewis Hamilton made a gamble with his move to Ferrari? A fierce rival weighed in on the timing and potential impact.

Wolff admits CHANGE of plan over Hamilton F1 replacement

Toto Wolff has hinted at a ‘change in pace’ regarding finding a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

