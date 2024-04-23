F1 star hits back at Sky pundit with 'boring old man' jibe

Williams driver Alex Albon has had his say after criticism of his Panda-themed helmet at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Formula 1 recently returned to China for the first time since 2019, something that fans and drivers alike celebrated in what was a fantastic weekend of action.

Albon donned a special panda-based helmet for the event, complete with eyes and ears above the visor and a smiling mouth below.

It was a light-hearted nod to Chinese culture, but not everyone was impressed, with Sky F1 commentator David Croft complaining that it made the drivers hard to tell apart - something that spilled out on Ted Kravitz's 'Notebook' programme.

Albon and his Williams teammate Logan Sargeant finished 12th and 17th respectively, but they were both upbeat when Kravitz caught up with them after the race.

Albon wore a panda helmet in China

Croft found Albon hard to pick out

Albon's Crofty jibe

Broadcasting legend Kravitz was intrigued to see what the Thai-born driver would be doing with his special helmet, a unique design that seemed to accentuate the move away from classic racing helmets for F1 stars.

"What will happen to the panda helmet? I want to know," Kravitz asked Albon after the race in China. "Will you keep it? The best thing of your weekend is the panda helmet.”

Albon joked at first that it would be going "straight on eBay," before asking "was Crofty complaining about it?", to which the answer came in the affirmative.

"I know he's got a funny thing about helmets - he's just a boring old man," replied Albon, laughing.

Despite Albon's jovial mood after the race at the Shanghai circuit, Williams remain point-less in the constructors' standings after five poor performances.

