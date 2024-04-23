Horner in BRUTAL Wolff swipe amid Verstappen to Mercedes links

Christian Horner has spoken out about rumours linking his star driver Max Verstappen with a move to Mercedes.

Mercedes will lose seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025, leaving a gaping hole in their team.

It is one they would like to fill with Verstappen, who has been irrepressible for Red Bull in recent seasons, winning each of the last three world titles.

Wolff had previously suggested that Verstappen is his number one target for Hamilton's vacant seat, although F1 legend Jacques Villeneuve recently said that Wolff is only chasing Verstappen to antagonise nemesis Horner.

However, Verstappen has continued his dominance in 2024 with his imperious Red Bull team, making a move to a team currently scrapping for the top four in the constructors' championship very unlikely.

Wolff wants Verstappen to replace Hamilton

Horner has Verstappen until at least 2028

Horner questions Verstappen mindset

Mercedes pair Hamilton and George Russell could only finish sixth and ninth respectively at the Chinese Grand Prix, and Horner was scathing of Wolff's pursuit of his star man after the race.

"Why would you want to leave this team?," he asked rhetorically. "Mercedes are third team behind their customers [McLaren and Aston Martin]. His time would be better spent perhaps focusing on the team rather than the driver market.

"I can assure you that there is no ambiguity about where Max Verstappen will be next year."

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, and reaffirmed his commitment to their cause in Shanghai.

"I signed a long-term deal with the team. The only thing I said from the beginning is we want to have a peaceful environment," he said.

"Lately we have been talking about the car. I am happy about that. I am happy with the team and there has never been a reason to leave."

