close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry takes SHOCK twist as F1 team 'set to announce' mega signing

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry takes SHOCK twist as F1 team 'set to announce' mega signing

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry takes SHOCK twist as F1 team 'set to announce' mega signing

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry takes SHOCK twist as F1 team 'set to announce' mega signing

A touching moment at the Chinese Grand Prix hinted at a thaw in the frosty relationship between two of Formula 1's biggest stars.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team 'set to announce MEGA signing' in major Red Bull challenge

An F1 team are are hoping to seal a mega deal that will help close the distance between themselves and Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo boss in 'super disappointing' claim amid RB stars' performance

Daniel Ricciardo had an abject Chinese Grand Prix, and now his Visa Cash App RB boss Laurent Mekies has spoken out about the performance of his two drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner in BRUTAL Wolff swipe amid Verstappen to Mercedes links

Christian Horner has spoken out about rumours linking his star driver Max Verstappen with a move to Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Cocky sporting legend CHALLENGES Hamilton in stunning claim

Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 dominance has come under attack from Max Verstappen in recent years, but he might have had more to contend with if another sporting star had chosen a different path.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Formula 1 Hamilton Chinese Grand Prix Verstappen
Horner Red Bull saga in new 'evidence' update as big F1 star left 'very angry' - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner Red Bull saga in new 'evidence' update as big F1 star left 'very angry' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Horner and Red Bull saga to reignite as F1 legend OFFENDED by official statement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner and Red Bull saga to reignite as F1 legend OFFENDED by official statement

  • Yesterday 15:05

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry takes SHOCK twist as F1 team 'set to announce' mega signing

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Horner Red Bull saga in new 'evidence' update as big F1 star left 'very angry' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Legends

Cocky sporting legend CHALLENGES Hamilton in stunning claim

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 News & Gossip

Ricciardo boss in 'super disappointing' claim amid RB stars' performance

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team 'set to announce MEGA signing' in major Red Bull challenge

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

Horner in BRUTAL Wolff swipe amid Verstappen to Mercedes links

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x