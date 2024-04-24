F1 News Today: Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry takes SHOCK twist as F1 team 'set to announce' mega signing

A touching moment at the Chinese Grand Prix hinted at a thaw in the frosty relationship between two of Formula 1's biggest stars.

F1 team 'set to announce MEGA signing' in major Red Bull challenge

An F1 team are are hoping to seal a mega deal that will help close the distance between themselves and Red Bull.

Ricciardo boss in 'super disappointing' claim amid RB stars' performance

Daniel Ricciardo had an abject Chinese Grand Prix, and now his Visa Cash App RB boss Laurent Mekies has spoken out about the performance of his two drivers.

Horner in BRUTAL Wolff swipe amid Verstappen to Mercedes links

Christian Horner has spoken out about rumours linking his star driver Max Verstappen with a move to Mercedes.

Cocky sporting legend CHALLENGES Hamilton in stunning claim

Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 dominance has come under attack from Max Verstappen in recent years, but he might have had more to contend with if another sporting star had chosen a different path.

