F1 News Today: Horner reveals Verstappen SECRET as team reveal surprise name change

Red Bull continued their dominant start to the 2024 season at the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 giants announce name change with IMMEDIATE effect

Ferrari have announced that they are to join forces with with Hewlett Packard, as the American technology company gets set to become the team's new title partner.

Red Bull already sending parts to F1 race MONTHS away

A pitlane reporter has revealed that Red Bull have already begun shipping parts for a race months down the line.

Former F1 chief hits out at Hamilton 'EXCUSES'

Lewis Hamilton has been told to stop making excuses after a disappointing finish at the Chinese Grand Prix.

EXCLUSIVE: World champion reveals 'logical' winning F1 Hamilton combination

Ferrari could form a 'logical' winning combination for 2025 when Lewis Hamilton arrives at the team, but it's not with Charles Leclerc.

