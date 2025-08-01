close global

Felipe Drugovich

F1 hopeful handed last-minute call up at Hungarian GP

Felipe Drugovich

An F1 hopeful, usually kept to the reserve ranks of the Aston Martin team, has been handed a last-minute call-up at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

In an official statement on Friday, Aston Martin confirmed that Fernando Alonso will not take part in FP1 at the Hungarian GP due to a muscle issue in his back.

The Spaniard has been battling the injury since the Belgian GP, with a decision to be made on his participation throughout the rest of the weekend in due course.

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will step up and replace Alonso for FP1, in his first full session of the 2025 season.

The Brazilian driver first joined Aston Martin’s reserve roster in 2022 and has completed extensive simulator work and testing mileage with the F1 team over the years, accumulating over 10,000km worth of experience in F1 machinery.

Will Drugovich compete in future F1 sessions?

Drugovich will replace Alonso in FP1

Thus far, Drugovich is only slated to compete in FP1 at the Hungaroring, as Alonso and his team continue to assess his health.

Drugovich missed out on the chance to replace an injured Lance Stroll at the Spanish GP earlier this year, after the Canadian pulled out of qualifying - when it was too late for Aston Martin to field a replacement driver according to the F1 rules.

The 25-year-old won the Formula 2 championship back in 2022, but has since been unable to acquire a full-time seat on the F1 grid.

With the introduction of an 11th team in 2026, Drugovich has reportedly joined the list of seat hopefuls for a drive with Cadillac next season.

While in name, Drugovich will be a rookie driver, his extensive experience at the Aston Martin factory and on track could reassure the American manufacturer that he is safer pair of hands than less-experienced names.

Furthermore, his first FP1 session in Hungary is the perfect opportunity for Drugovich to show Cadillac bosses why he is a safe bet for their first season in F1 should he look for a move away from Aston Martin for a full-time seat.

