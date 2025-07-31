The female employee who accused ex-Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner of 'inappropriate behaviour' in 2024 has reportedly left the team for a new role in motorsport.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman who has not been named for legal reasons has taken up a new position away from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

In February 2024, Red Bull confirmed an independent investigation into Horner had been launched after a female employee made accusations of inappropriate behaviour against him, which the 51-year-old 'completely denied'.

Later that month, the allegations were dismissed and after two separate investigations led by KCs, Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing.

After the claims of Horner's accuser were rejected, the female employee remained on the Red Bull payroll after being suspended on full pay in March 2024, but that arrangement reportedly stopped some time ago.

GPFans have contacted Red Bull for comment.

Why was Horner sacked from Red Bull?

When the investigation into Horner was announced ahead of the 2024 season, his position at the team appeared unstable as his future as Red Bull's team principal was questioned.

He remained at the helm of the F1 team after being cleared of any wrongdoing and oversaw a fourth consecutive championship victory for star driver Max Verstappen, but midway through the 2025 campaign, he was sacked with immediate effect.

The Brit has led the team since their entry to the sport in 2005 but after 20 years at the helm, was given no specific reason for the change of leadership, with former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies taking over his role.

At last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the Frenchman kicked off his tenure as Red Bull's F1 principal with a mixed bag of results thanks to Verstappen's sprint victory on Saturday.

On Sunday however, P4 was all the Dutchman could manage ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who finished P13 after a strategy miscommunication.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

READ MORE: Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

Related