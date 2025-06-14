close global

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari gear

F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton in bold claim as Ferrari star forced to drop out at Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari gear

Lewis Hamilton has dropped his F1 movie review alongside a bold claim about the quality of the film.

➡️ READ MORE

Charles Leclerc ruled OUT of Canadian Grand Prix session as Ferrari issue official statement

Charles Leclerc was forced to drop out of Friday's second practice session, following a crash for the Ferrari F1 star in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen misery continues as star suffers embarrassing crash at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen endured a miserable FP2 at the Canadian Grand Prix, as F1 star Lance Stroll suffered an embarrassing crash early on in the session.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc suffered a huge shunt during FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix, locking up heading into Turn 3 and slamming into the barrier.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Movie: Release date, trailer & all you need to know ahead of blockbuster launch

The F1 movie has been the talk of the paddock for the best part of two years now, with Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt becoming familiar faces during grand prix weekends.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lance Stroll Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery continues as star suffers embarrassing crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Canadian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton goes solo in eye-catching Canadian Grand Prix appearance
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton goes solo in eye-catching Canadian Grand Prix appearance

  • Yesterday 22:51

F1 Recap

  • 3 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Montreal

  • 3 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton goes solo in eye-catching Canadian Grand Prix appearance

  • Yesterday 22:51
  • Yesterday 22:19
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen in HEATED Canadian GP exchange as tensions boil over with Sky Sports pundit

  • Yesterday 21:16
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

  • 1 june
 FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

  • 12 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

  • 4 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

  • 6 june

