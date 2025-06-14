F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton in bold claim as Ferrari star forced to drop out at Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has dropped his F1 movie review alongside a bold claim about the quality of the film.
Charles Leclerc ruled OUT of Canadian Grand Prix session as Ferrari issue official statement
Charles Leclerc was forced to drop out of Friday's second practice session, following a crash for the Ferrari F1 star in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Verstappen misery continues as star suffers embarrassing crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen endured a miserable FP2 at the Canadian Grand Prix, as F1 star Lance Stroll suffered an embarrassing crash early on in the session.
Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc suffered a huge shunt during FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix, locking up heading into Turn 3 and slamming into the barrier.
F1 Movie: Release date, trailer & all you need to know ahead of blockbuster launch
The F1 movie has been the talk of the paddock for the best part of two years now, with Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt becoming familiar faces during grand prix weekends.
