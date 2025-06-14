Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

F1 rolls into Montreal for round 10 of the 2025 championship, with McLaren hoping to continue their dominance over the rest of the field, and Max Verstappen looking to make amends after a disastrous Spanish GP last time out.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen acts fast as fiery debate explodes at Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen could only finish 10th in Barcelona - after a late penalty - and heads to Canada 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, who is 10 points ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is an iconic track on the F1 calendar, named after the late Gilles Villeneuve, who claimed the first F1 victory at the track back in 1978 in front of his home fans - although it was then called the Ile Notre-Dame Circuit.

Verstappen won the 2024 edition of the event ahead of championship rival Norris, but can the Dutchman get into the mix at this year's event despite the threat of a one-race ban looming over his on-track actions?

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Canadian Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Canadian Grand Prix?

Highlights of Saturday's vitally important qualifying session will air on Channel 4 in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 15) at 1:25am (BST). While this may be a little late for UK viewers, the broadcaster will show a re-run of the qualifying highlights at the more manageable time of 1pm.

Sunday's grand prix highlights will then be shown at 12:00am on June 16, with a re-run of that 90-minute highlight show being shown at 9:40am on Monday morning (June 16).

If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix

Related