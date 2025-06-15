F1 driver dropped to 34th (seriously) on grid for Canadian Grand Prix

Two F1 drivers have dropped to the back of the grid at the Canadian Grand Prix, with one facing an unusual 'penalty'.

Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson will, in fact, start from the pit lane after changes to their cars overnight, although Gasly's changes mean that he is temporarily slated to start 34th on the grid.

How is that so? Has the GPFans Towers calculator broken? Has the water supply been contaminated? None of those things!

Gasly has had two power unit parts changed outside of his allowance for the year (energy store and control electronics), which conveys a total of 15 places of penalties on the grid.

How could Pierre Gasly's grid position be 34th?

However, as F1's website confirms: "Classified drivers who have received 15 or fewer cumulative grid place penalties will be allocated a 'temporary' grid position equal to their qualifying classification. So, if a driver qualifies 10th and they have penalties totalling 15 spots, they will be placed in a temporary position of 25th on the grid."

With Gasly qualifying all the way down in 19th on pace, that 15-place drop means that his 'temporary' grid slot is 34th. Whether that would hypothetically be better than starting from the pit lane, we will never know.

While Gasly will start from the pit lane, he is 'temporarily' 34th until the stewards ratify the FIA technical delegate's advice that both drivers should start from the pits.

Lawson's Racing Bulls team made significantly more changes to his power unit, using five parts outside of his allotted amount, which would theoretically confer a 30-place penalty on him.

In a rare instance of common sense in sporting rule-making, any driver with penalties totalling more than 15 places are immediately counted as that driver starting from the pit lane.

FIA F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer wrote in his note to the stewards: "All the above listed PU components have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, this not being in accordance with Article 40.3 of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

"Also changes have been made to the set up of the suspension of car number 30.

"Therefore car numbers 10 and 30 should now be required to start from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 a) of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations."

