close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Fans go wild as Daniel Ricciardo F1 return teased

Fans go wild as Daniel Ricciardo F1 return teased

Fans go wild as Daniel Ricciardo F1 return teased

Fans go wild as Daniel Ricciardo F1 return teased

Formula 1 fans have been whipped into a frenzy following the release of an official promotional video which appeared to feature ex-racer Daniel Ricciardo.

The clip in question emerged on social media in the build-up to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix alongside the announcement of a multi-year agreement which will see PepsiCo become an official partner of the sport until 2030.

F1 HEADLINES: Driver set to miss session as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban

But the details of that deal quickly became of secondary importance to many F1 followers, who were far more interested in discussing the potential sighting of Ricciardo donning his race helmet once again.

In response to the original video posted on X, one user wrote: "It can't be him...right?", while another said: "Looks like the Honey Badger!!", in reference to the 35-year-old's nickname.

Most observers noted the facial features of the mystery driver, pointing out that Ricciardo's distinctive nose gave the secret away.

"You ever seen a driver with that nose before?," asked one. "It’s definitely who you think it is."

Another wrote: "I GOT UP FROM MY SEAT WHEN I SEE *THAT* NOSE!!! ITS HIM!!!"

Could Ricciardo be set for Cadillac seat?

Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls midway through last season after a largely underwhelming stint with the team.

Having been unable to secure a seat for the 2025 campaign, many believed Ricciardo's time in F1 was all over, with the man himself previously stating he was 'done' with the sport.

But speculation over his future has refused to go away, and he has been strongly linked as an option for US outfit Cadillac, who will make their debut on the grid next season.

He is one of a number of options under consideration, with Sergio Perez and Mick Schumacher also widely believed to be in the frame.

Ricciardo has certainly enjoyed his time away from the limelight, putting more focus into promoting his fashion brand, Enchante, as well as featuring in several hilarious adverts for his own wine collection, DR3.

READ MORE: F1 star set for session absence as team announce driver swap for Spanish Grand Prix

Related

Formula 1 FIA Daniel Ricciardo Spanish Grand Prix honey badger
Daniel Ricciardo tribute paid in parliament as shocking video footage emerges
F1 Off the Track

Daniel Ricciardo tribute paid in parliament as shocking video footage emerges

  • May 24, 2025 21:57
Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

  • May 22, 2025 21:54

Latest News

F1 Social

Lando Norris swaps out McLaren for 'Lewis Hamilton Ferrari tribute'

  • 45 minutes ago
F1 Social

Fans go wild as Daniel Ricciardo F1 return teased

  • 1 hour ago
F1 on TV

Legendary McLaren boss admits muting 'RUBBISH' F1 commentators

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari legend issues Hamilton career timeline assessment

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull F1 star reveals unusual contract decision

  • Today 18:58
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 star set for session absence as team announce driver swap for Spanish Grand Prix

  • Today 17:59
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x