Geri Halliwell urges fans to 'let go' as Christian Horner's wife delivers powerful address

Geri Halliwell-Horner has urged her fans to ‘let go’ on social media as she issued an honest response to questions fielded during her recent book tour.

Whilst infamous for her career as a singer in pop group the Spice Girls, Halliwell-Horner has also been a frequent figure in the Formula 1 paddock over the past decade, following her marriage to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

The 52-year-old was regularly spotted alongside Horner in the Red Bull garage at the beginning of the 2024 season, but so far in 2025 she has been absent from his side.

Instead, Halliwell-Horner has embarked on the promotion, and subsequent book tours, of the second novel in her Rosie Frost series - Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire.

Ginger Spice’s first book tour began in the US from April 6 until April 11, with the inspirational author having since promoted the young adult novel across the UK, where fans have turned out to watch Halliwell-Horner discuss her book live.

Geri Halliwell-Horner offers sage advice to fans

In a recent social media post, Halliwell-Horner delivered a powerful address to the crowd who had gathered, and told her fans to 'let go of perfectionism' as she offered crucial guidance.

"One thing I’ve learned and I’m still learning and that I have to remind myself is to let go of perfection," she said.

"In this world the irony is that it’s something we can all strive for but actually the most beautiful things come out of allowing oneself to be just free and authentic."

Ever the author, Halliwell-Horner went on to expand her message with a nature metaphor as she promoted difference and how important it is to be authentic to yourself.

"Whatever that looks like, if we look at what nature tells us it is that every single blade of grass grows and is different in its own way."

