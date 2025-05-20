close global

Daniel Ricciardo back behind the wheel as ex-driver tips axed star for Alpine seat - F1 Recap

Ex-Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has poked fun at former team-mate Max Verstappen on social media, getting behind the wheel of a tractor as he made a return to Instagram.

Ex-racer believes Colapinto's F1 seat already under threat from shock driver

Franco Colapinto's seat at Alpine is already under threat according to an ex-Formula 1 star - despite the Argentine only just having made his debut with the team.

Lewis Hamilton reveals 'heart-stopping' text message in Roscoe health update

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on receiving 'heart-stopping' messages regarding his dog Roscoe, as he issued an update on his health.

F1 partners with Mickey Mouse in NEW deal

Formula 1 have announced a new partnership that will begin in 2026, with Mickey & Friends joining the sport through exclusive experiences, content and merchandise.

Max Verstappen sets record straight after 'false' rumours

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has taken to social media to shut down 'false' rumours being spread about him online.

