F1 partners with Mickey Mouse in NEW deal

Formula 1 have announced a new partnership that will begin in 2026, with Mickey & Friends joining the sport through exclusive experiences, content and merchandise.

The new deal signed with Disney will begin in 2026, and has been announced with a picture of Mickey Mouse standing alongside a mock 2026 chassis.

Next season sees a plethora of regulation changes sweeping into the sport, with cars designed to be lighter, smaller and produce better racing, and power units taking on an extra electrical capability to make the sport more environmentally friendly.

Mickey Mouse was clearly keen to be involved in the new era of F1, and the sport have decided to enter into this partnership in an attempt to appease younger fans, an official press release read.

Disney and F1 enter into new partnership

Speaking on the signing of the partnership that will begin in 2026, Emily Prazer - chief commercial officer with F1 - said: "Our collaboration with Disney is set to be a brilliant one, as we introduce the world of Mickey & Friends to our fans, and vice versa.

"It fits perfectly with our strategy to step outside the world of sport, and into a broader consumer market, and in return we’re introducing Disney to our 820 million fans worldwide.

"It’s a fantastic match as both brands are known for pushing boundaries and bringing entertainment and excitement to millions, so I can’t wait to see what our teams come up with for the circuit and beyond."

Tasia Filippatos, who is Disney's consumer products president and will likely be involved in the Mickey Mouse x F1 merchandise, said: "As we celebrate nearly a century of Mickey Mouse & Friends, our collaboration with Formula 1 offers a unique opportunity to bring two powerhouse entertainment properties together to create products that fans will love.

"This exciting collaboration will unfold across a global stage, with unforgettable content and experiences tailored for Disney and F1 fans alike."

