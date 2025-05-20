F1 partners with Mickey Mouse in NEW deal
F1 partners with Mickey Mouse in NEW deal
Formula 1 have announced a new partnership that will begin in 2026, with Mickey & Friends joining the sport through exclusive experiences, content and merchandise.
The new deal signed with Disney will begin in 2026, and has been announced with a picture of Mickey Mouse standing alongside a mock 2026 chassis.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
Next season sees a plethora of regulation changes sweeping into the sport, with cars designed to be lighter, smaller and produce better racing, and power units taking on an extra electrical capability to make the sport more environmentally friendly.
Mickey Mouse was clearly keen to be involved in the new era of F1, and the sport have decided to enter into this partnership in an attempt to appease younger fans, an official press release read.
Disney and F1 enter into new partnership
Speaking on the signing of the partnership that will begin in 2026, Emily Prazer - chief commercial officer with F1 - said: "Our collaboration with Disney is set to be a brilliant one, as we introduce the world of Mickey & Friends to our fans, and vice versa.
"It fits perfectly with our strategy to step outside the world of sport, and into a broader consumer market, and in return we’re introducing Disney to our 820 million fans worldwide.
"It’s a fantastic match as both brands are known for pushing boundaries and bringing entertainment and excitement to millions, so I can’t wait to see what our teams come up with for the circuit and beyond."
Tasia Filippatos, who is Disney's consumer products president and will likely be involved in the Mickey Mouse x F1 merchandise, said: "As we celebrate nearly a century of Mickey Mouse & Friends, our collaboration with Formula 1 offers a unique opportunity to bring two powerhouse entertainment properties together to create products that fans will love.
"This exciting collaboration will unfold across a global stage, with unforgettable content and experiences tailored for Disney and F1 fans alike."
READ MORE: Italian media call for 'DRASTIC measures' despite Hamilton Ferrari comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren F1 boss responds to cheating scandal as penalties issued
- 25 minutes ago
F1 partners with Mickey Mouse in NEW deal
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monte Carlo
- Today 14:15
Lewis Hamilton reveals 'heart-stopping' text message in Roscoe health update
- Today 14:05
Ferrari ABSENCE hurting team amid Lewis Hamilton struggles
- Today 12:57
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul