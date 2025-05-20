Lewis Hamilton reveals 'heart-stopping' text message in Roscoe health update

close global

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on receiving 'heart-stopping' messages regarding his dog Roscoe, as he issued an update on his health.

It was revealed earlier this month that the bulldog had contracted pneumonia, with animal trainer Kirsten McMillan - who takes care of him while Hamilton is on Formula 1 duty - sharing the news with fans before confirming that he was well on the road to recovery.

And speaking to media ahead of last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton was delighted to announce that he now has been given the all clear, as the Ferrari star expressed his relief.

"He’s doing quite well now," he said. "He’s 12-and-a-half years old, so he’s an old boy. He had pneumonia, but he’s fine now fortunately.

"But definitely, this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady that’s looking after him my heart stops for a second because I’m like: 'What’s next?'".

Roscoe Hamilton set for Silverstone return

Hamilton adopted Roscoe back in 2013, and the pair have spent many weekends together in F1 paddocks over the years.

Last season, he was seen donning Ferrari colours on his own social media pages ahead of Hamilton's switch to the Italian giants, and there could be plenty more to come.

"I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone, and particularly to Monza, this year," said the 40-year-old. "Get him a red cape.

"It’s unusual for a bulldog to be as old as he is. I was with him before Miami and he still wants to play. [He's] still got that kind of youthful spirit. He does like to sleep a lot."

It's been a challenging few months for the 105-time race winner, both on and off the track.

He has yet to set the heather alight at Ferrari since making the switch from Mercedes, although he did earn a much-needed boost at Imola on Sunday after securing fourth spot - his best result of the year so far.

He heads to Monaco sixth in the drivers' standings, between team-mate Charles Leclerc and the man who replaced him at the Silver Arrows, Kimi Antonelli.

