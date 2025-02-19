F1 star gives barbed response over EARLY 2025 replacement

Alpine Formula 1 star Jack Doohan has issued a spiky response to questions about his long-term future in the sport.

The 22-year-old Australian has been given his first full-time opportunity in the sport in 2025, and is one of four rookies on the F1 grid this season.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner HUMILIATED at London launch as Hamilton delivers incredible snub

READ MORE: Ferrari unveil SHOCK Hamilton F1 2025 car colour change

He made his grand prix debut at the end of last year in order to prepare for 2025, stepping in for Esteban Ocon at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Doohan will partner experienced race winner Pierre Gasly at the Enstone outfit this season, as the team hope to build on their impressive turnaround to secure sixth place in the constructors' championship in 2024.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan are Alpine's 2025 driver pairing

Franco Colapinto has signed with Alpine as a reserve driver in 2025

To shop official Alpine F1 merchandise, click here for a variety of team jackets, t-shirts and hoodies, all new for 2025.

Who will be the first driver to be replaced in 2025?

However, a huge development during the F1 winter break has changed the feel-good factor surrounding rookie Doohan and Alpine.

Alpine have secured another driver signing, bringing in talented youngster Franco Colapinto from Williams as their test and reserve driver.

Colapinto played a starring role for Williams in 2024, racing in nine grands prix after replacing Logan Sargeant, and scoring five of the team's overall tally of 17 points.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has already suggested that both Doohan and Gasly are under pressure to perform immediately in 2025, with Doohan in particular needing to hit the ground running or risk facing a threat from Colapinto.

Now, speaking ahead of the live F175 event, Doohan provided a rather spiky response to questions about the looming presence of Colapinto, suggesting he has been given assurances about the young Argentine's role.

"I’ve been told he’s a reserve driver," the Australian told media.

"I think regardless, you’re one of 20 Formula 1 drivers in the world, and I know that when I was a go-karter, Formula 3, Formula 2, I would do anything to be in Formula 1 and sacrifice everything.

"You’re always going to have pressure on your shoulders because you’re in such a cut-throat sport. Whatever pressure there may be, I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it and just enjoying my season.

"I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year on a long-term contract," he continued.

"No, I don’t (feel undermined). Maybe I should. I don’t really understand the question."