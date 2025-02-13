The ultimate last-minute Valentine’s Day gift guide for the F1 lover in your life

Let's face it, if you're reading this you're in need of some serious gift guidance for Valentine's Day.

With the big day just hours away, here is the GPFans ultimate gift guide for the perfect last-minute way to deliver a Formula 1-themed Valentine.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner statement issued as Verstappen hit with HARSH championship ruling

READ MORE: Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell

Now, we've got two options here; either you can impress your partner with the very latest F1 merch so that they won't care if it arrives a few days later in the post, or you can pretend you had planned for this all along and opt to purchase the ideal last-minute gift that you can send straight to their inbox just in time for a Valentine's morning coffee.

If your preferred option is the latter, the F1 Exhibition in London is the perfect gift, especially for a last-minute Valentine's Day surprise. As the award-winning event wraps up its tenure in the UK capital to head to Buenos Aires, make sure you grab tickets to the must-see event before it leaves for good.

There are even still plenty of slots available ON THE DAY so if the ExCel centre in London is close to you, book using the link below to save your Valentine's Day plans.

For an experience like no other through a close-up look at the rich history of F1, click here to book your tickets for the F1 Exhibition London until March 2.

Looking to make a statement? You could push the boat out entirely and treat your loved one to tickets to any of the 2025 grands prix on the 24-race calendar, which are now just a click away.

If you fancy treating your valentine to the thrills of F1, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here.

See real F1 machinery in the flesh at the F1 Exhibition London

Why not treat your valentine with an F1 themed gift this year?

The best gifts from the new 2025 F1 team merch so far

If your partner is motorsport mad, Valentine's Day should be an easy win this year with four of the top teams having just dropped their new merchandise ahead of the 2025 season.

For Red Bull fans, you can shop their official team gear here or, if your partner won't be impressed by the average team kit, the outfit's partnership with Pepe Jeans provides a rare chance to rep an F1 team without sacrificing style and shape.

The Red Bull branded tank tops, gorgeous cropped hoodies and sleek maxi dresses are all available to purchase now, alongside the team's exclusive hot pink Red Bull merch from the Pepe Jeans collection.

You may be thinking, 'I know they already have Red Bull merch though'? Well in that case, make sure it's up to date and treat your valentine to the latest championship cap which displays Max Verstappen's stunning four back-to-back drivers' titles that have proved him to be one of the most formidable drivers in the sport today. Click here to purchase the official champion cap, as worn by the reigning champion.

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision

Max Verstappen modelled the new champion cap after winning the 2024 title in Las Vegas

Of course you can't talk about F1 in 2025 without mentioning seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's mammoth move to Ferrari, so rest assured, if your valentine is a member of the Tifosi, a fan of the British racing icon or just a fan of the sport in general, you can't go wrong with buying them the first Ferrari hat to feature Hamilton's iconic driver number 44. Click here to purchase the most in-demand piece of merch of the year.

Lewis Hamilton has officially become a Ferrari F1 driver

If your partner is refusing to accept Hamilton's departure from Mercedes, treat them to an updated version of the Silver Arrows team kit (because let's be honest, they may never be able to bring themselves to do it otherwise). Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics, including their 2025 collab with Adidas.

For McLaren fans, the papaya outfit's latest collection with travel wear partner Reiss is full of must-buy items including a trendy team fleece modelled by star drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Click here to shop the stylish collection from Reiss and McLaren, new for 2025, or browse the new team merch here on the official F1 Fanatics website.

If you've made it to the end of this list and wondered where everyone's favourite driver is, we've got some bad news for you. Daniel Ricciardo is the fan-favourite racer who was brutally axed from the sport midway through the 2024 season, but who's to say that means you can't remember his time in F1 by purchasing some Danny Ric-themed merch?

Reminisce over Ricciardo's time as a McLaren F1 driver by clicking here to buy the papaya 2022 LEGO Technic set, or click here to purchase the relaxed McLaren graphic tee, featuring Ricciardo's signature driver number, '3'.

Alternatively, just rep the Aussie star without a team affiliation and opt for the unofficial Danny Ric vintage style racing graphic tee, available here.