F1 champion officially signs for new team

A Formula 1 champion has landed a new role with his former team, in a stunning new contract announcement.

Williams are gearing up for their first season with the star-studded driver lineup of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, as they look to get themselves away from the bottom two of the constructors' championship.

The Grove-based outfit are expected to suffer another difficult season but, with new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026, they are hoping for a huge shift in the competitive order, with an exciting driver duo to take advantage of improved performance.

Williams also have some exciting young stars within their junior driver programme, including Zak O'Sullivan and Luke Browning, with the future looking bright for the Grove outfit.

Jacques Villeneuve (right) won the 1997 world championship

As a pundit, Villeneuve sparked a hot debate over whether Daniel Ricciardo still deserved a seat in F1

Williams F1 team announce new signing

Now, Williams have announced a key off-track signing, with former world champion Jacques Villeneuve joining the outfit in an ambassadorial role.

Villeneuve drove with Williams between 1996 and 1998, winning the 1997 world championship title after a fierce battle with Michael Schumacher.

Following his departure from the sport back in 2006, Villeneuve has become a pundit, regularly appearing on Sky Sports F1's coverage at race weekends.

James Vowles' team announced in an official statement that Villeneuve will be taking up an ambassador role, alongside racing stars Jenson Button and Jamie Chadwick.

In an official press release, Villeneuve spoke of his excitement at rejoining the team: "Williams has been a crucial part of my life, filled with fond memories," he said.

"I am ecstatic to be part of the family again, and to help celebrate the team’s heritage while supporting its future."