Verstappen MOCKS Super Bowl in hilarious streaming moment

Max Verstappen has mocked the Super Bowl live on a racing stream, ahead of the NFL's biggest game of the year.

The 2025 Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 9 at 11.30pm (GMT), when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome.

Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s half-time show, after winning five Grammy awards last weekend for his Drake diss track ‘Not Like Us’ which, according to TMZ, will be included in the show’s performance.

The only other artist confirmed for the performance is SZA, but other well known figures in attendance include Taylor Swift, who is set to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce joined Alpine's investor group

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in the 2025 Super Bowl

Verstappen makes cheeky Super Bowl quip

F1 stars are no strangers to NFL, with Lewis Hamilton an owner of the Denver Broncos, and is frequently seen supporting the team on his social media.

Axed driver, Daniel Ricciardo, is also good friends with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and has spent his F1 retirement attending their games.

However, one F1 star was less enamoured by the spectacle of American football, with four-time world championship Max Verstappen making a joke at the expense of Sunday night's event.

Taking part in a live virtual racing stream, Verstappen was asked what is the Super Bowl to which he replied with a little quip.

“That’s what you eat out of,” he said, promptly breaking into a fit of giggles at his own joke.