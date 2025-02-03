Mercedes star delivers health statement with important message
Mercedes star delivers health statement with important message
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has delivered an important message with an update on his mental health as the 2025 season approaches.
Russell and the rest of the grid are currently gearing up to stay fit over the winter break with the upcoming season shaping up to be potentially one of the most competitive in recent years.
The constructors' championship could be all to play for next season but with such strong driver pairings from their rivals across the grid, Mercedes may be looking to 2025 as a way of developing long-term talent.
The upcoming season will be Mercedes' first without Lewis Hamilton since 2012, with the seven-time champion exiting the team, opting instead for a fresh start at Ferrari.
In Hamilton's absence, Russell will inherit the role of the Silver Arrows' number-one driver, a role which comes with significantly more responsibility considering Hamilton's replacement is the team's junior driver, Kimi Antonelli.
Russell shares important mental health advice
Russell and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will no doubt both want to nurture Antonelli's talent so that it benefits the team both in the constructors' standings and in their battle to master the regulation overhaul set to enter the sport in 2026.
In a pre-season interview with Mercedes, Russell discussed how he has been preparing for his debut season as a team leader.
"Exercise for me is more than just a physique, it’s a great way of making me feel good and helps my mental health – that’s why I don’t want to stop."
In the discussion, Russell also shared details over his brutal training regime, which he didn't waste any time getting into, with the physical demands beginning just two days into the New Year.
