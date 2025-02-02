Mercedes star reveals details of BRUTAL team return

Formula 1 star George Russell has revealed the sacrifices he has been making ahead of what is set to be a tough season in 2025 as returns for another year on track with Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows will be heading into the season opener in less than two months without seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for the first time in twelve years, with Russell returning to race alongside a new team-mate.

Hamilton's exit announcement shocked the F1 world this time last year when it was revealed that the legend of the sport would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

In his place, team principal Toto Wolff signed Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli, hoping that the 18-year-old could be the next Max Verstappen.

Hamilton's departure from the team where he secured six of his seven drivers' titles means that Russell will return to the track this year as Mercedes' lead driver, with rookie Antonelli facing the major challenge of filling Hamilton's spot.

George Russell and Toto Wolff are facing an F1 season without Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Kimi Antonelli will race in his debut F1 season for Mercedes this year

Russell details harsh F1 preparations over 2025 break

Eager to restore familiarity to the Mercedes garage, Wolff also signed Hamilton's former team-mate Valtteri Bottas up as their F1 reserve driver, with the Finn returning to his former team for 2025.

Bottas lost his full-time seat on the grid with Sauber as the team opted for a brand new lineup this season as they prepare to become Audi in 2026.

Part of Bottas' role will be to lighten the load on Russell by assisting Antonelli as he learns the ropes in the pinnacle of motorsport, but Russell could still have quite the challenge on his hands if Mercedes wishes to improve on their fourth-place finish in the team standings last season.

In a pre-season interview with Mercedes, Russell outlined his brutal training regime as he prepares to take on the grid this year.

"I started my physical preparation with Aleix [Russell's trainer] on January 2... we have done a few weeks now, the second week was absolutely brutal." Russell revealed.

"We build into it, the last thing you want to do is go out too hard and injure yourself. I kept moving over the break anyway, keeping mobile to avoid sitting around all day doing nothing."

