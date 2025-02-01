Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap
Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap
Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a stunning announcement ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled
Red Bull star David Coulthard is reportedly engaged to his partner, Sigrid Silversand, after details have emerged over his proposal.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff reveals new role at Mercedes after brutal jibe about F1 star
Team principal Toto Wolff has revealed a new role at Mercedes for a Formula 1 star.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari star signs for NEW team in official announcement
Ferrari have announced a late driver move for the 2025 season, with not all of their plans yet set in stone.
➡️ READ MORE
Axed F1 racing star lands SHOCK 2025 role
A new role has been revealed for a high-profile Formula 1 star who was recently dismissed from their position in the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap
- 50 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip
F1 announce new signing for Australian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement
- 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Red Bull in F1 shakeup as permanent driver change confirmed
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe
- Yesterday 20:07
F1 News & Gossip
Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled
- Yesterday 19:22