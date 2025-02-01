Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap

Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a stunning announcement ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled

Red Bull star David Coulthard is reportedly engaged to his partner, Sigrid Silversand, after details have emerged over his proposal.

Wolff reveals new role at Mercedes after brutal jibe about F1 star

Team principal Toto Wolff has revealed a new role at Mercedes for a Formula 1 star.

Ferrari star signs for NEW team in official announcement

Ferrari have announced a late driver move for the 2025 season, with not all of their plans yet set in stone.

Axed F1 racing star lands SHOCK 2025 role

A new role has been revealed for a high-profile Formula 1 star who was recently dismissed from their position in the sport.

