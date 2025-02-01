close global

Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap

Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a stunning announcement ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled

Red Bull star David Coulthard is reportedly engaged to his partner, Sigrid Silversand, after details have emerged over his proposal.

Wolff reveals new role at Mercedes after brutal jibe about F1 star

Team principal Toto Wolff has revealed a new role at Mercedes for a Formula 1 star.

Ferrari star signs for NEW team in official announcement

Ferrari have announced a late driver move for the 2025 season, with not all of their plans yet set in stone.

Axed F1 racing star lands SHOCK 2025 role

A new role has been revealed for a high-profile Formula 1 star who was recently dismissed from their position in the sport.

Ricciardo Cadillac 2026 verdict issued as BOMBSHELL drops in official team statement - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo Cadillac 2026 verdict issued as BOMBSHELL drops in official team statement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 31, 2025 23:57
Ricciardo F1 comeback details revealed as official 2026 statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo F1 comeback details revealed as official 2026 statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 30, 2025 23:57

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap

  • 50 minutes ago
F1 announce new signing for Australian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull in F1 shakeup as permanent driver change confirmed

  • 3 hours ago
Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe

  • Yesterday 20:07
Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled

  • Yesterday 19:22
