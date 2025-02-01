Axed F1 racing star lands SHOCK 2025 role

A high-profile Formula 1 steward and former racing star who was recently dismissed from his position has already secured a new role.

The news comes as preparations continue to ramp up ahead of the 2025 season, which is set to get under way at the Australian Grand Prix over the weekend of March 14-16.

And anticipation is already building, with Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut set to take centre stage in Melbourne following the seven-time champion's off-season switch from Mercedes.

F1 steward Johnny Herbert came in for criticism from Jos Verstappen in 2024

The former racer vacated his role ahead of the new F1 season

Herbert takes on Formula E challenge

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert was expected to play a major part in this season's highly-anticipated championship battle in his role as a steward.

However, the 60-year-old has now been relieved of his duties before the curtain-raiser, just months after coming under fierce criticism from Jos Verstappen over some of his decisions.

But it has now been confirmed that the three-time race winner will be making a swift return to the world of motorsport after signing an agreement with Formula E manufacturer, Lola.

The deal will see Herbert - who will also become a global ambassador - get involved in the team's Formula E programme as well as a number of future projects, as they look to establish themselves as a major force in top-tier racing.

“The nice thing for me is that Lola’s return is both a great news story for the motorsport industry and also it almost marries together different eras of racing,” Herbert told The Race.

“In 2025 it’s not only back, but it's back in one of the most innovative types of racing you can get - Formula E.

Herbert is set to begin a new role with one of Formula E's most promising teams

"And knowing Till [Bechtolsheimer, Lola owner], and guys like Keith [Smout, chief commercial officer] this is just the start of a new technical adventure so it’s really exciting.

"It's people like Till that we need to have around to bring these wonderful names back into motorsport and that's exactly what he's doing at the present time.

“For me, there's going to be different aspects to it; driver management is one that we've spoken about, something Lola never did before, so that's one element that we might get into.

"The ambassadorial side of it obviously will be what happens when we're at the racetrack, but it's being involved but in a constructive way which is what attracted me to the offer.

“It's not just being involved just to be around racing, I want to be a very important part of the delivery of success at the racetrack because that’s what I’ve always wanted when I’ve been part of great teams like Lotus, Benetton, Sauber, Stewart, Bentley and many others.”

