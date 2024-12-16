F1 chief issues DEFINITIVE statement over team sale

A Formula 1 advisor has issued a strong statement regarding rumours of a team sale.

Mercedes and Alpine are set to enter a partnership together in 2026, with the Brackley outfit supplying power units to Alpine, who are scrapping their power unit production.

The news came amid a season in which Alpine had struggled for performance, although the Enstone-based outfit did recover to finish sixth in the constructors' championship standings, reportedly setting themselves up for a $50 million windfall in the process.

Alpine saw a plethora of changes throughout 2024, with a change of team principal through the appointment of Oliver Oakes, and controversial F1 figure Flavio Briatore returning to the sport as the outfit's executive advisor.

Flavio Briatore is working with Alpine F1 as their executive advisor

Will Alpine remain in F1?

Rumours of a sale of the currently-named Alpine team have been circling recently, with the scrapping of their power unit programme adding more fuel to the fire.

Alpine previously raced under the Renault name, and achieved two constructors' world championships with Briatore as team principal, in 2005 and 2006.

Now, Briatore has addressed speculation of a team sale, issuing a defiant statement on Alpine's interest in the sport.

"I don't understand these speculations," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "Ever since I've been at Renault, the same questions have been asked.

"When we won the world championship in 2005 and 2006, I was asked whether Renault wanted to stay in Formula 1.

"The truth is: I've always gotten what I needed from Renault for the job. They appreciate that I'm careful with their money. I believe in efficiency. That's why I'm saving money everywhere now in areas that don't make my car faster.

"I don't think about what I'll be doing in five, ten or 20 years. I decide what's important now."

