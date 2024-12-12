F1 champion hands McLaren star BOOST in Verstappen title dig
A Formula 1 world champion has delivered a dire verdict over Max Verstappen's future in the sport.
The Red Bull star recently secured his fourth consecutive title after enduring a much tougher season on-track than he has become accustomed to in recent years.
The Dutchman finally sealed the 2024 championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix despite a stunning one-two result for Mercedes, with P5 for Verstappen enough for him to be crowned champion.
Throughout 2024 both Verstappen and Red Bull have suffered with the performance of the RB20, and until the 27-year-old stormed to victory at the Brazilian GP in November, he hadn't won a race since June.
His uncharacteristic dip in results was further worsened for Red Bull by the fact that Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez consistently found himself out of the points, often struggling to make it through Q1 during race weekends.
Verstappen set for fierce 2025 title battle?
Perez's continued run of poor form meant Red Bull were mathematically out of the constructors' title fight heading into the season finale last weekend and, after the Mexican racer DNF'd at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the team had to settle for P3 in the standings.
Verstappen's closest title rival in 2024 was Lando Norris and at times, it looked as if the young Brit had the potential to beat the Dutchman to his first maiden championship.
It wasn't to be, but Norris' stellar drive in Abu Dhabi did earn McLaren their first constructors' title since 1998, proving himself as the team's main man for next season.
Speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg declared that Norris will be the man to beat in 2025, claiming that Verstappen is already on the back foot.
"Lando now, he’s the favourite for next year to win the championship," Rosberg said.
Queried by Sky podcast host Matt Baker, Rosberg doubled down, declaring: "Yeah why not, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be the favourite right?
"End of this year McLaren was the strongest car, he has been marginally stronger than Piastri within the team so he should be the favourite yeah!
"I mean Verstappen doesn’t have the fastest car… he won two races since May, that’s nuts and two races since May of which one was just Verstappen magic in the rain so only one race really in the dry that he won since May.
"You’re not going to win the world championship in that form next year against Lando Norris."
