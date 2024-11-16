F1 champion provides cryptic Andretti entry update

A Former Formula 1 world champion has provided an update on the potential addition of an 11th team on the Formula 1 grid.

Andretti have been attempting to get themselves onto the F1 grid in recent years, with the FIA approving their bid in October 2023.

However, F1 pushed back against the proposed entry, questioning the value an 11th team would bring to the series, ultimately rejecting Andretti's request.

Despite this, the motorsport giant have gone on to ramp up preparations for a spot on the grid, opening up a Silverstone-based headquarters, and hiring F1 legend Pat Symonds to their ranks.

There has been much talk about Andretti Global potentially joining F1 in a different capacity, by buying into a team that already occupies one of the 10 spots on the grid.

When will Andretti join F1?

Led by former F1 racer Michael Andretti, the team already competes in IndyCar, Indy NXT, Formula E and Australian Supercars.

Despite it appearing that the outfit were not set on backing down from their fight to join the F1 grid just yet, the project did appear to face a setback last month when Andretti announced he would be taking on a more 'strategic role' away from the daily operations of the business.

Now, Andretti's father, 1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, has opened up on the latest developments within the organisation.

Speaking with Gazzetta Dello Sport, he suggested that there could be news of an update to their entry bid on the way.

"This is a topic that has my son Michael and his company as the protagonist, not me," he said.

"What I can say is that there will be news and changes and that my full support goes to my son for all the decisions and choices he has made during this period and will make in the future to best manage the situation."

