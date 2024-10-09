New F1 team bid given MAJOR update after official statement

There has been another significant development behind the scenes at a Formula 1 team project with ambitions to soon join the grid.

The fresh twist comes just days after it was revealed that a key member of their ownership structure had stepped down from his role.

Andretti Global have long been trying to secure a spot in F1 and become the 11th team on the track, but have so far been unsuccessful in their efforts.

Their entry bid was initially approved by the FIA in 2023, before Formula One Management stepped in to issue a rejection, citing their concerns about the benefits associated with adding another team to the line-up.

Despite the setback, the American outfit continued to press on with plans, opening a new facility at Silverstone Park and bringing in F1 engineering legend Pat Symonds.

Official Andretti statement

The team were rocked by the news earlier this month that owner Michael Andretti had opted to take a step back from his leadership position, a move which would allow the former racer to take on a more strategic role.

Many debated where this left their F1 bid and whether the team's ambitions to join the sport could be over following Andretti's departure.

However, the 62-year-old has now revealed that he is still very much going to be involved with the team, which changes that argument completely.

A statement from Andretti on the team's official website read: "As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family,"

"But I am not going away - I will be serving as an advisor for the team and will be available to help wherever I can.

"While you might see me less at the racetrack, know that my passion for the sport and my support for our team, and its people, will remain unwavering.

"My hope is that you, as Andretti fans, will keep supporting our team with the same enthusiasm and loyalty that you’ve so graciously shown myself and my family over the years.

"I’m excited about the opportunity to spend more time with my beautiful family, including my 10-year-old twins, embrace my new Nonno title and explore new things on a personal level and with my other businesses.

"So, this isn’t a goodbye. It is just the turning of the page."

