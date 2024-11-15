FIA confirm HUGE 2025 driver change

Formula 1 drivers will be able to make use of cooling kits in extreme weather conditions from 2025, the FIA have confirmed.

The 2024 F1 season has seen the sport travel to 21 different countries around the world, experiencing a plethora of different weather conditions, including huge storms at the Brazilian Grand Prix last time out.

Last year's Qatar GP saw track temperatures in excess of 36 degrees Celsius, despite the race being a night race, while temperatures inside the drivers' cockpits were understood to be at around 50 degrees Celsius.

A number of drivers complained about the conditions, with Esteban Ocon admitting he was sick in his helmet, Lance Stroll being seen needing help getting out of the car, and Logan Sargeant retiring from the race early and being taken to the medical centre after experiencing 'extreme dehydration'.

Drivers have been known to struggle in the heat at certain races

The 2023 Qatar GP was held in extreme heat conditions

Cooling kits approved for drivers

This year's Qatar GP is fast approaching at the end of this month, with the race taking place later in the year to hopefully allow for cooler temperatures.

The Singapore GP is another race in which drivers feel the full effects of the combination between heat and G-force, while the Malaysian GP used to provide difficult conditions too.

Now, the FIA have revealed new measures set to come in during the 2025 season, to help drivers with the effects of heat.

F1 drivers battle with the heat in places like Singapore

The sport's governing body, alongside F1 teams, have been experimenting different ways of providing ventilation and cooling for drivers in their cockpits.

While a mini air conditioning unit was considered, it appears the actual solution is a simpler one, with cooling kits being made available to drivers during extreme heat conditions.

The minimum weight allowance will be altered in such extenuating circumstances, and drivers will be mandated to use the kits as to avoid some choosing not to and having a lighter car.

FIA's F1 Commission confirmed this decision following a meeting with team principals in Geneva earlier this week.

