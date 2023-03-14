Ronaldo FORCED to attend Saudi Arabian GP

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 14 March 2023 12:10 - Updated: 12:45

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to attend this weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

F1 will contest the second round of the 2023 season in Jeddah this weekend with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set to be watching from the grandstands.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after ending his second stint at Manchester United in December.

As per a report in The Sun, the Portuguese footballer is likely to be 'requested to attend' the race, with suggestions that this could be a requirement within his mega-money £173 million per year contract with his new club.

This would not be Ronaldo's first F1 experience, with the 38-year-old previously witnessing the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix.

On this occasion, Ronaldo posed for pictures with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

More recently, Ronaldo visited Ferrari's factory in Maranello and met Charles Leclerc.

It has been speculated that another clause in Ronaldo's contract would require him to become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 FIFA World Cup bid. This has, however, been denied by the club.

