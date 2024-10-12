Perez Red Bull release announced ahead of US GP

Red Bull have confirmed a release related to their driver lineup ahead of the US Grand Prix next weekend in Austin.

Formula 1 returns to the track at the Circuit of the Americas to kickstart the final stint of the 2024 season with the first of the final six races.

The reigning constructors' champions have come under intense scrutiny recently, with drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both failing to deliver the performances Red Bull expected of them, dipping significantly since proving their capabilities at the start of the season.

The reigning constructors' champions will be desperate to secure as many points as possible from COTA onwards, having been knocked off the top spot in the standings by McLaren following Perez's race-ending crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull's startling drop-off in form recently has prompted excuses from team principal Christian Horner, but it appears time is running out for Perez to prove himself if he wants to avoid a similar fate to former RB driver Daniel Ricciardo, who was recently axed from the team with immediate effect.

Christian Horner will likely decide Sergio Perez's future in the coming weeks

Sergio Perez faced being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo before the Aussie was dropped mid-season

Red Bull reveal Perez US GP release

Despite his team confirming a contract extension for the Mexican racer until 2026, the 34-year-old is reportedly fighting for his seat and is in danger of being axed before the season has even concluded, a decision Red Bull recently made with regard to Ricciardo's F1 career.

Given Red Bull's form for dropping unsatisfactory drivers, Perez will be looking to COTA as a chance to demonstrate his worth and will need all the support he can get.

Ahead of next weekend's race, Red Bull have released an exclusive cap available for Perez fans to buy in a show of support for the struggling driver, to celebrate the US GP, with a Verstappen hat also available on the official site.

The team previously promoted a similar hat, released exclusively for the star's home grand prix in Mexico, which takes place the following weekend on October 27, 2024.

Ya disponible la gorra edición especial USGP 2024 en: https://t.co/O2qis5ip1z pic.twitter.com/5zG7CX6i89 — checoperez.com (@checoperezcom) October 11, 2024

