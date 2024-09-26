McLaren F1 star Norris partners up with internet ICON
McLaren star Lando Norris has been pictured alongside an internet sensation during last weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
The British team enjoyed an excellent weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as they extended their lead over Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings.
Lando Norris produced a flawless performance to secure a third victory of the season ahead of title rival Max Verstappen, while team-mate Oscar Piastri rounded off the top three.
With just six races remaining, the Silverstone-based outfit are well in contention to secure a shock double world championship.
Meme legend takes centre stage
While Norris was undoubtedly the main man on Sunday, he wasn't the only superstar to receive attention over the weekend.
Andras Istvan Arato, who is more commonly known as the internet meme, Hide the Pain Harold, met the 26-year-old on a tour of the circuit before posting a picture of the pair on his social media accounts.
The Hungarian shot to fame in 2011, when a stock photo featuring the 79-year-old appeared to show him sporting a fake smile.
The image went viral around the world, with the retired electrical engineer becoming a popular meme.
And it would seem he remains as popular as ever with his fans, with many taking to social media to express their delight at seeing him mixing with some of the world's biggest sporting stars.
WAIT. IS THIS THE SAME MAN, RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/PF6eFM14JF— comfort lando (@safeforlando) September 20, 2024
