F1 boss reveals 'perfect' calendar solution as FOURTH USA race addressed

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made his feelings clear over the prospect of adding a fourth race in the United States to the F1 calendar.

There are 24 rounds on the F1 schedule for the 2024 season, as we head to Baku next for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 2025 calendar has already been confirmed with the Australian Grand Prix set to host the opening race.

However, there is one track on the schedule that has yet to be confirmed for 2026 and beyond.

Stefano Domenicali became the CEO of F1 at the start of the 2021 season

F1 has three races in America with the Las Vegas GP, Miami GP and the United States GP

Domenicali discusses F1 calendar

It has already been revealed that from 2026 onwards the Spanish Grand Prix will be hosted in Madrid, not by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Whilst hosting a press conference on Wednesday to announce F1's new partnership with Santander, the Italian was asked by the media about the future of the Spanish GP going forward.

The former Ferrari team principal stated: "We are here to talk about Cantabria, not Catalonia or Madrid. And I think it's a matter of respect.

“We are very happy with what Barcelona has done and what it is doing to try to renew with us in the future, but we are also very happy with what Madrid contributes, because it comes with a proposal for the city.

The Spanish GP has been hosted by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1991

“It's a good place to be. It is a good moment for Spain from a sporting point of view. And as always in life, competition offers the best result for the sport.”

It seems that Domenicali has not yet ruled out the possibility of there being a Madrid GP and Barcelona GP on the same calendar.

However, he did rule out the inclusion of a fourth race in the US, as he said: "One more race in the United States? It's not true.

"Three races in the United States is perfect."

