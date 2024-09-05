Major F1 partnership announced after SPLIT with iconic team

close global

Harry Whitfield
Formula 1 have confirmed a new sponsorship deal for 2025 with a global brand that recently ended their long-term partnership with Ferrari.

Having been associated with the Scuderia between 2010 and 2017, before re-joining from 2021 onwards, Santander called time on their partnership with Ferrari.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, it was announced that the pair would part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 F1 season.

Days later, they confirmed a new sponsorship deal with UniCredit in a multi-year agreement starting from the 2025 season.

Ferrari are in third place in the constructors' standings
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz is also leaving Ferrari after the end of the season

Ex-Ferrari sponsorship joins forces with F1

Yet Santander will not leave F1 in its entirety, striking a new deal with the sport.

A statement on the F1 website read: "Formula 1 is delighted to announce that Santander, one of the largest banks in the world, will become its Official Retail Banking Partner in a multi-year deal starting in 2025."

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali added: "I am delighted that Santander, an incredible global brand, will become an Official Partner of Formula 1.

“Santander has a proud history in our sport, and they know the huge platform we can provide to amplify their story to customers around the globe."

F1 Standings

