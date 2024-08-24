Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix on Channel 4 today for free.

Circuit Zandvoort plays host to the 15th round of the season, kicking off the final 10 rounds of a record-breaking year.

Last time out in Belgium, George Russell's win was snatched away after the Briton got disqualified for weight infringement following post-race checks. That gifted team-mate Lewis Hamilton his second win of the season after Silverstone and his 105th overall.

As the F1 circus arrives in the Netherlands, all eyes are on Max Verstappen, who will be eager to deliver a home win and further extend his championship lead after a four-race winless streak.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the full British GP weekend live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Dutch GP, however, qualifying highlights will air today (Saturday, August 24) at 5:30pm UK time, and you can watch the race highlights tomorrow (Sunday, August 25) at 6:30pm.

