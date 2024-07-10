Horner delivers 'WEIRD' verdict on Hamilton Silverstone win

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has described Lewis Hamilton’s race win at Silverstone as ‘weird’.

The seven-time world champion achieved a stunning 104th career victory at the British Grand Prix, crossing the line ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.

An emotional Hamilton clinched his ninth race win at home, setting a new record as the driver with the most wins at any single circuit.

However, it was not an easy victory for the Brit with changeable conditions proving a challenge, being chased by a resurgent Verstappen during the closing laps.

Lewis Hamilton delivered an emotional team radio message after crossing the line at Silverstone

Silverstone marks Lewis Hamilton's 104th career victory

British Grand Prix labelled ‘weird’ by Christian Horner

Whilst the Red Bull star missed out on the win, P2 was still a positive result for Verstappen after qualifying fourth on the Saturday.

According to team boss, Christian Horner, Verstappen struggled in the wet conditions, a situation he usually thrives in.

"It was a very weird race,” Horner said to Motorsport.com.

"I think if anybody can explain the pace of their car [the Mercedes] they would be doing very well because it seemed to move around.

Christian Horner seemed baffled by Mercedes' Silverstone pace

"The Mercedes has always been strong in the cooler conditions, and they looked to have things pretty much in control.

"Then Lewis came alive as it started to rain, and then the McLaren really came alive and passed both of us. So, it was moving around depending on what was going on.

"In those conditions, you'd expect Max to then really come alive as well, but he was struggling at that point.

"Then, as the circuit started to dry out, the pace arrived back and we were at times six, seven-tenths a lap quicker than Lewis and Lando [Norris]."

F1 returns for the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 21, where Red Bull and Verstappen will be looking to prove they haven't lost their dominant form.

