FIA announce Red Bull PUNISHMENT after 'serious' Norris incident
Red Bull have been slapped with an FIA penalty after one of their cars was involved in a near-miss with McLaren's Lando Norris.
The incident took place during Friday's FP1 session at Silverstone ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix and just days after Norris and Red Bull star Max Verstappen collided at the Austrian Grand Prix.
It would have been two Red Bull collisions in the space of a few days for Norris were it not for some fast thinking from the McLaren man, who was forced to take evasive action as he was about to collide with the rear of Isack Hadjar's car at full speed.
Norris locked his wheels and was forced to take to the grass, whilst Hadjar, who was driving in FP1 in place of Sergio Perez, put up his hand to apologise.
FIA issue Red Bull punishment
That apology was not enough according to the FIA, however, with the sport's governing body having summoned both Hadjar and the team to the stewards' room after the session.
Ultimately, Hadjar was given a formal warning, whilst Red Bull were hit with a €20,000 fine.
An FIA document on the matter read: "The stewards heard from the driver of Car 37 (Isack Hadjar), the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris), team representatives and reviewed video, team radio and in-car video evidence,"
"It was obvious that the driver was not given timely and appropriate warning of the approach of Car 4. The driver of Car 4 was forced to brake heavily and leave the track to avoid a collision. The team of Car 37 conceded that it had not provided the necessary advice to its driver.
"The stewards note that the penalty on the competitor is higher than that imposed for another impeding incident in this session. The reason for this is that this incident was regarded as more serious."
