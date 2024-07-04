Red Bull announce Perez REPLACEMENT for Silverstone

Red Bull have announced a driver shakeup ahead of the British Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez set to step aside for FP1 at Silverstone.

The Mexican driver has struggled to deliver strong results in recent weeks, despite the team committing to him with a new contract for 2025 and beyond.

However, Perez's struggles are not directly related to the decision to replace him this weekend, with all F1 teams required to run a junior driver for at least two FP1 sessions throughout the season.

Earlier this year, Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa was given his chance at his home race in Japan in an RB, and now it appears another junior driver is to get a shot with the main team.

That driver is Isack Hadjar - Red Bull junior and current Formula 2 driver.

Hadjar currently sits second in the F2 standings after seven rounds of the 2024 season, and will now be given the chance to drive F1 machinery once again.

That is according to AutoHebdo, who are reporting Hadjar will replace Perez for FP1 at Silverstone.

Of course, this is not the first time the French driver will have driven an F1 car.

Hadjar also featured in FP1 for Red Bull at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as at the Mexican Grand Prix for AlphaTauri earlier that same season.

The 19-year-old looks set to combine his FP1 outing with his usual Formula 2 responsibilities this weekend.

