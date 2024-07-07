F1 stars dealt tricky penalties ahead of British GP

close global

F1's brightest stars were handed some difficult penalties ahead of the 75th British Grand Prix this weekend.

McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari were all involved, with team-mates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz making some surprising moves on each other, clearly both eager for the win.

Fans were delighted when Sky Sports set up a football penalty challenge for a handful of drivers to entertain the Silverstone crowd.

A video posted to the Sky Sports Instagram account was captioned: “Would you fancy any of these drivers to take one if the England game went to penalties? ”

Sky F1 commentator Crofty, another fan favourite, hosted the game ahead of the England-Switzerland match set to take place the same weekend as the grand prix.

George Russell will lead the pack for the British Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc appeared to struggle at Silverstone

Mercedes' George Russell stepped up first, delivering a strong shot into the back of the net, a success which he imitated in qualifying this weekend, starting Sunday's race in pole position.

Mclaren's Oscar Piastri on the other hand was not so slick, with his first shot way off target, soaring over the goal to the sound of exclamations from the crowd.

Crofty then took his turn in goal, defending a rather lacklustre attempt from Lando Norris but conceding to Piastri's second try.

The competition then heated up between Ferrari team-mates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, taking shots at each other in goal.

Leclerc failed to score the first time around but secured a cheeky rebound penalty in the aftermath. Carlos Sainz however produced the shock of the session, fooling Leclerc with an impressive Rabona penalty.

Tune in for the British Grand Prix this weekend to see which of these stars will come out on top.

F1 Standings

