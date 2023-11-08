F1 News Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix set to be derailed with Verstappen to lose over €1 MILLION

Dan Davis

Wednesday 8 November 2023 05:57

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is at risk of major disruption as tens of thousands of hospitality workers prepare to strike, potentially jeopardising the scheduled race weekend.

Verstappen set for €1 MILLION hit in record-breaking first for F1

Max Verstappen is set to break another Formula 1 record but at a high cost, with the world champion expected to make history by paying over €1 million for his FIA Super Licence.

Wolff waves away Russell radio complaints during Brazil GP

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff has played down George Russell's complaints over the team radio during the Brazilian Grand Prix, labelling his claims as nothing more than "a complete sideshow".

Horner warns Perez over pressure from '18 other drivers' at Red Bull

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has shared his latest thoughts on Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, saying that both drivers have recently impressed him in their battle for partnering up with Max Verstappen.

Alonso's podium celebrations go awry as F1 star suffers near miss

Fernando Alonso's podium celebrations at the Brazilian Grand Prix took an unexpected turn when the traditional champagne bottle almost fell to the ground.

