F1 News Today: Red Bull star wow fans as Verstappen reveals 'tough' relationship and KEY date revealed

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 17 October 2023 05:57

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo recently stole the spotlight at a Red Bull event in downtown Nashville, performing both in and out the car in a show run.

Verstappen reveals 'tough' relationship with key Red Bull F1 team member

Max Verstappen has admitted that he and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase 'get on so well', despite 'tough moments' between the pair.

Hamilton reveals Wolff's vital Mercedes role despite F1 absence

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Toto Wolff has been 'a part of every single meeting' Mercedes have had over the past two race weekends, despite his physical absence.

FIA chief makes American F1 teams admission

FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem has admitted that 'saying no to an American manufacturer is very hard' because it is 'good for business' amidst Andretti Global's bid to become the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid.

Piastri shares stunning Hamilton F1 record

Oscar Piastri's podium at the Qatar Grand Prix has allowed him to become the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to score more than one podium in their rookie season.

