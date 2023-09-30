close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
F1 News Today: New team 'named' as Mercedes aim for Red Bull target and Aston reveal massive loss

F1 News Today: New team 'named' as Mercedes aim for Red Bull target and Aston reveal massive loss

F1 News

F1 News Today: New team 'named' as Mercedes aim for Red Bull target and Aston reveal massive loss

F1 News Today: New team 'named' as Mercedes aim for Red Bull target and Aston reveal massive loss

The frontrunner to join the F1 grid has been revealed after a rival in the FIA process released a statement saying Andretti Motorsport will be the 'successful' applicant.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull target on Mercedes and Ferrari's F1 'shopping list' claims Sky pundit

Red Bull target Lando Norris is at the top of Mercedes and Ferrari's Formula 1 shopping lists, according to Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin reveal massive financial losses

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team faced a substantial financial challenge in the 2022 season, reporting a loss of £53 million.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Las Vegas GP in 'bigger than COVID' fears over key strike

This year's Las Vegas Grand Prix could have to deal with something currently sweeping the nation and dominating headlines – labour strikes.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo names the F1 driver he'd take on a road trip

When it comes to embarking on an epic road trip through the picturesque landscapes of Western Australia, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo knows exactly who he'd choose as his ideal co-pilot: his former McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris.

➡️ READ MORE

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x