F1 News Today: New team 'named' as Mercedes aim for Red Bull target and Aston reveal massive loss
The frontrunner to join the F1 grid has been revealed after a rival in the FIA process released a statement saying Andretti Motorsport will be the 'successful' applicant.
Red Bull target on Mercedes and Ferrari's F1 'shopping list' claims Sky pundit
Red Bull target Lando Norris is at the top of Mercedes and Ferrari's Formula 1 shopping lists, according to Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok.
Aston Martin reveal massive financial losses
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team faced a substantial financial challenge in the 2022 season, reporting a loss of £53 million.
F1 Las Vegas GP in 'bigger than COVID' fears over key strike
This year's Las Vegas Grand Prix could have to deal with something currently sweeping the nation and dominating headlines – labour strikes.
Ricciardo names the F1 driver he'd take on a road trip
When it comes to embarking on an epic road trip through the picturesque landscapes of Western Australia, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo knows exactly who he'd choose as his ideal co-pilot: his former McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris.
