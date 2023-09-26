F1 News Today: Piastri told he has walked into Norris' HOUSE as Hamilton issues DAMNING Mercedes prediction amid third car punishment

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 26 September 2023 05:57

Oscar Piastri is now ready to fight at Lando Norris' level at McLaren after his strong performance at the Japanese Grand Prix, says Damon Hill.

Hamilton issues DAMNING Mercedes prediction for 2024

Lewis Hamilton has warned that decisions made over the remainder of the year will set the course for Mercedes in 2024, acknowledging there is a long way to go.

FIA punish F1 team twice after using ‘THIRD’ car

Williams driver Logan Sargeant received two separate penalties prior to the start of the Japanese Grand Prix after being adjudged to have used a 'third car' during the weekend.

Six stars in the shootout for Sargeant's F1 seat

Another race and another Sunday of suffering for Williams rookie Logan Sargeant — at the worst possible time for a poor performance.

Brown issues THREAT to Alonso and F1 rivals in crucial battle

Following their recent run of good form, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has targeted Aston Martin in the battle for fourth in the constructors’ championship, with just six rounds remaining.

