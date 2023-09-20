F1 News Today: Red Bull and Ferrari battle it out as big driver ready for RETURN and team boss responds to Alonso COMPLAINTS

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 20 September 2023 05:57

Red Bull have entered into a 'spicy' social media battle with Ferrari, after a Ferrari sticker mysteriously appeared on one of their coolers after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Aston Martin responds to Alonso 'undrivable' radio jibe

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has responded to Fernando Alonso calling his car 'undrivable' during the Singapore Grand Prix, saying 'it's not a problem'.

Top pundit insists 'strongest Sainz EVER' has emerged

Antonio Lobato has said that we are currently seeing 'the strongest Carlos Sainz ever' after the Ferrari driver produced a stunning drive to take victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Wolff reveals teams 'stuck' together on F1 future amid potential Andretti entry

Many team bosses have opposed Andretti's potential entry into F1 due to the impact on their business models when it comes to prize money distribution, and now Toto Wolff has said that ‘F1 and the teams have survived in the last years because we all stuck together’.

F1 teams set to undergo new tests for 2024 starting with Japanese Grand Prix

Pirelli will test a new tyre at the Japanese Grand Prix in preparation for next season, the company's head of motorsport has announced.

McLaren ANNOUNCE driver replacement

McLaren have announced that Pato O'Ward will jump in the car during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this season, after impressing in the IndyCar series. It represents the second time O'Ward will get behind the wheel of an F1 car during an official session.

Vasseur reveals when 'STRESS' arrived during Singapore F1 victory

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur insists he wasn't nervous on the pit wall in the closing stages of the Singapore Grand Prix – but he didn't escape stressed feelings for long.

