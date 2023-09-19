Aston Martin responds to Alonso 'UNDRIVEABLE' radio jibe

Sam Cook

Team principal Mike Krack responded to Fernando Alonso's controversial team radio message where he called Aston Martin's car 'undriveable' during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Krack insisted the veteran driver's remarks are 'not a problem' after Alonso suffered a nightmare race at the Marina Bay circuit.

The Spaniard was on the receiving end of a five second penalty for going over the pitlane line, and endured a majorly slow pit stop, as well as going off the track at turn 14 near the end of the race.

The accumulated litany left him sitting last out of the cars still running, behind both the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and Logan Sargeant's Williams.

The Singapore struggles are a far cry from where the team were at the start of the season when they established themselves as the main threat to Red Bull's dominance.

During the race, Alonso came over the team radio calling his car "undriveable" for all of the other teams and drivers, as well as fans around the world, to hear.

After the race, he explained: “We need to look at it because the car was very difficult to drive – very little rear end from the car."

Krack: It's normal that sportsmen react like that

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack

Now Krack has explained that he has no problem with Alonso's complaints, and will look to address them.

“As a team, we need to acknowledge if a driver is critical,” he told media after the race.

“Obviously there is not the performance that he’s expecting, and that he’s used to, and then I think it’s okay.

“We want them to give everything, and then it’s normal that also sportsmen react like that. So it’s not a problem.”

