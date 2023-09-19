Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 19 September 2023 18:57

Pirelli will test a new tyre at the Japanese Grand Prix in preparation for next season, the company's head of motorsport has announced.

Mario Isola explained that the circuit, which he said was a 'favourite' of many drivers, is the location for a test of the new C2 tyre compound ahead of 2024.

Despite Suzuka's unique appeal to drivers, Isola said the 'significant lateral and vertical loads' on the circuit make it very demanding on tyres.

He explained that this means the circuit will require the use of some of the hardest tyres in this year's range.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility

Isola said: “The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on one of the most fascinating and demanding tracks in Formula 1 history: Suzuka, with its unique figure of eight layout.

"This historic venue is a drivers’ favourite, being absolutely thrilling to drive in today’s ultra-competitive single-seaters. With its very significant lateral and vertical loads, Suzuka is as demanding on tyres as it is on drivers.

"These demands are equally distributed across all four wheels, with 10 right-handers and eight left-handers throughout the six-kilometre lap."

Suzuka is a driver favourite, but as a track is hard on the tyres

He continued: "As a result of these challenging characteristics, we bring some of the hardest tyres in the 2023 range to Japan: C1, C2, and C3.

"This is only nominally the same as last year's selection on account of the new C1 compound, which was introduced this season to slot in between the C2 and former C1 (now called C0)."

Brand new compound will have more grip

Isola said that the updated compound will offer 'more grip' than the current choice, and explained that for the weekend, this will mean that the teams have two extra sets of tyres instead of the usual 13 per weekend.

Isola said: "On Friday, all the teams will get the chance to test a new version of the C2 compound, with a view to homologating it for next season.

"This latest evolution should provide more grip than the current C2, and so fit in more coherently between the C1 and C3.

"For the first two free practice sessions, each driver will have two additional sets of tyres, compared to the usual 13 sets per weekend.

"This test is part of a development programme that was recently defined for 2024 and will continue with a new C4 compound to be tested on track during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even fasters